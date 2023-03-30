VA Hiring Fair: Pharmacy Technicians
When:
Sat. Apr 15, 2023, 9:30 am – 2:00 pm CT
Where:
Cost:
Free
Must bring:
- Resume (include hours worked per week for each position, ex: 40 hrs/wk)
- Unofficial transcripts from school's website/office of the registrar
- Provide licensure from state website
- 3 references - 1 from current supervisor (phone number & email)
- 2 forms of government-issued ID
- Proof of COVID-19 vaccination
Federal Benefits plus:
- $5,000 recruitment incentive for highly qualified candidates. Incentive ONLY for external candidates.
- Must remain in the position 2 years.
To register, please send all resumes to MEDVAMCEmployment@va.gov.