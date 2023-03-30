Skip to Content
VA Hiring Fair: Pharmacy Technicians

When:

Sat. Apr 15, 2023, 9:30 am – 2:00 pm CT

Where:

Michael E. DeBakey Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

Bldg. 108a

Cost:

Free

Must bring:

  • Resume (include hours worked per week for each position, ex: 40 hrs/wk)
  • Unofficial transcripts from school's website/office of the registrar
  • Provide licensure from state website
  • 3 references - 1 from current supervisor (phone number & email)
  • 2 forms of government-issued ID
  • Proof of COVID-19 vaccination

Federal Benefits plus:

  • $5,000 recruitment incentive for highly qualified candidates. Incentive ONLY for external candidates.
  • Must remain in the position 2 years.

To register, please send all resumes to MEDVAMCEmployment@va.gov.

