Tomball PACT Act Claims Clinic

Calling All Veterans - come learn about and apply for toxic exposure benefits!

PACT Act Claims Clinic

July 13, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tomball VA Clinic

1200 West Main Street, Tomball, TX 77375-5522



In addition to claims assistance, the clinic will offer toxic exposure screenings and VA health care enrollment. Just bring your DD214 and leave the rest to VA!



Appointments are not required. If you can’t make it, just visit us at VA.gov/PACT or call us at 1-800-MYVA411.

The PACT Act is a new law that expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to these substances.