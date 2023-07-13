Healthy Teaching Kitchen (HTK) Produce Prescription (Rx) Class

Healthy Teaching Kitchen (HTK) Produce Rx is a virtual group class that provides Veterans with nutrition education, cooking skills, and guided practice to build confidence in cooking at home with fresh fruits and vegetables and minimally processed ingredients.

This 4-week cook-along class will provide Veterans participating in Fresh Connect the tools to buy, prepare, and store fresh produce, as well as nutrition education to improve their health and well-being.

Thursdays from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. (120 minute sessions)

Who Can Attend?

Classes are open to VA-enrolled Veterans who are participating in Fresh Connect, which is a produce prescription program for Veterans with food insecurity, low income and a nutrition sensitive condition.

*If you are unable to attend the group classes, you can see a Registered Dietitian for individual nutrition education. Point of Contact Nutrition and Food Service Phone: 713-791-1414, extension 24924 or 42222

Is There a Cost?

No, the classes are free!

More Information

Nutrition and Food Service

Phone: 713-791-1414, extension 24924 or 42222

For recipes, cookbooks, and other materials, please visit www.nutrition.va.gov.

