Healthy Teaching Kitchen (HTK) Produce Prescription (Rx) Class
When:
Thu. Jul 20, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CT
Repeats
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
Healthy Teaching Kitchen (HTK) Produce Rx is a virtual group class that provides Veterans with nutrition education, cooking skills, and guided practice to build confidence in cooking at home with fresh fruits and vegetables and minimally processed ingredients.
This 4-week cook-along class will provide Veterans participating in Fresh Connect the tools to buy, prepare, and store fresh produce, as well as nutrition education to improve their health and well-being.
Date and Time
Thursdays from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. (120 minute sessions)
Who Can Attend?
Classes are open to VA-enrolled Veterans who are participating in Fresh Connect, which is a produce prescription program for Veterans with food insecurity, low income and a nutrition sensitive condition.
*If you are unable to attend the group classes, you can see a Registered Dietitian for individual nutrition education. Point of Contact Nutrition and Food Service Phone: 713-791-1414, extension 24924 or 42222
Is There a Cost?
No, the classes are free!
More Information
Nutrition and Food Service
Phone: 713-791-1414, extension 24924 or 42222
For recipes, cookbooks, and other materials, please visit www.nutrition.va.gov.
Thu. Jul 20, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Jul 27, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Aug 3, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Aug 10, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Aug 17, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Aug 24, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Aug 31, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Sep 7, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Sep 14, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Sep 21, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Sep 28, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Oct 5, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Oct 12, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Oct 19, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Oct 26, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Nov 2, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Nov 9, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Nov 16, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Nov 23, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Nov 30, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Dec 7, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Dec 14, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Dec 21, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Dec 28, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Jan 4, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Jan 11, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Jan 18, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Jan 25, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Feb 1, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Feb 8, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Feb 15, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Feb 22, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Feb 29, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Mar 7, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Mar 14, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Mar 21, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Mar 28, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Apr 4, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Apr 11, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Apr 18, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Apr 25, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. May 2, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. May 9, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. May 16, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. May 23, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. May 30, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Jun 6, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Jun 13, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Jun 20, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Jun 27, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar