Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Healthy Teaching Kitchen (HTK) Produce Prescription (Rx) Class

When:

Thu. Jul 20, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CT

Repeats

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Healthy Teaching Kitchen (HTK) Produce Rx is a virtual group class that provides Veterans with nutrition education, cooking skills, and guided practice to build confidence in cooking at home with fresh fruits and vegetables and minimally processed ingredients. 

This 4-week cook-along class will provide Veterans participating in Fresh Connect the tools to buy, prepare, and store fresh produce, as well as nutrition education to improve their health and well-being.

Date and Time

Thursdays from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. (120 minute sessions)

Who Can Attend?

Classes are open to VA-enrolled Veterans who are participating in Fresh Connect, which is a produce prescription program for Veterans with food insecurity, low income and a nutrition sensitive condition.

*If you are unable to attend the group classes, you can see a Registered Dietitian for individual nutrition education.  Point of Contact Nutrition and Food Service Phone: 713-791-1414, extension  24924 or 42222

Is There a Cost?

No, the classes are free!

More Information

Nutrition and Food Service
Phone: 713-791-1414, extension  24924 or 42222

For recipes, cookbooks, and other materials, please visit www.nutrition.va.gov.

Thu. Jul 20, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Thu. Jul 27, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Thu. Aug 3, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Thu. Aug 10, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Thu. Aug 17, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Thu. Aug 24, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Thu. Aug 31, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Thu. Sep 7, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Thu. Sep 14, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Thu. Sep 21, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Thu. Sep 28, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Thu. Oct 5, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Thu. Oct 12, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Thu. Oct 19, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Thu. Oct 26, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Thu. Nov 2, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Thu. Nov 9, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Thu. Nov 16, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Thu. Nov 23, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Thu. Nov 30, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Thu. Dec 7, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Thu. Dec 14, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Thu. Dec 21, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Thu. Dec 28, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Thu. Jan 4, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Thu. Jan 11, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Thu. Jan 18, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Thu. Jan 25, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Thu. Feb 1, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Thu. Feb 8, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Thu. Feb 15, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Thu. Feb 22, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Thu. Feb 29, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Thu. Mar 7, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Thu. Mar 14, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Thu. Mar 21, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Thu. Mar 28, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Thu. Apr 4, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Thu. Apr 11, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Thu. Apr 18, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Thu. Apr 25, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Thu. May 2, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Thu. May 9, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Thu. May 16, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Thu. May 23, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Thu. May 30, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Thu. Jun 6, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Thu. Jun 13, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Thu. Jun 20, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Thu. Jun 27, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar
See more events

Last updated: