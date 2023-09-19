Tai Chi Tuesdays
When:
Tue. Sep 26, 2023, 2:00 pm – 2:30 pm CT
Repeats
Where:
Michael E. DeBakey Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Outside Gazebo
2002 Holcombe Boulevard
Houston, TX
Cost:
Free
Contact Kathryn Kertz or Ligy John at 713-791-1414, ext. 24192 to RSVP.
Held the 4th Tuesday of the Month
Tai Chi is a mind-body exercise combining slow-flowing intentional movements with breathing, awareness, and visualization. Rooted in the Asian traditions of martial arts, Chinese medicine and philosophy, Tai Chi enhances relaxation, vitality, focus, posture, balance, strength, flexibility, and mood.
Adapted narrative tai chi is tai chi adapted to allow any level of physical, mental, or cognitive function to participate. Our bodies can tell stories much like a ballet. What story is your tai chi movement expressing? The narrative part is your expression of the motion in story form.
Tue. Sep 26, 2023, 2:00 pm – 2:30 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Tue. Oct 24, 2023, 2:00 pm – 2:30 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Tue. Nov 28, 2023, 2:00 pm – 2:30 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Tue. Dec 26, 2023, 2:00 pm – 2:30 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Tue. Jan 23, 2024, 2:00 pm – 2:30 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Tue. Feb 27, 2024, 2:00 pm – 2:30 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Tue. Mar 26, 2024, 2:00 pm – 2:30 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Tue. Apr 23, 2024, 2:00 pm – 2:30 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Tue. May 28, 2024, 2:00 pm – 2:30 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Tue. Jun 25, 2024, 2:00 pm – 2:30 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Tue. Jul 23, 2024, 2:00 pm – 2:30 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Tue. Aug 27, 2024, 2:00 pm – 2:30 pm CTAdd to Calendar