Tai Chi Tuesdays

When:

Tue. Sep 26, 2023, 2:00 pm – 2:30 pm CT

Repeats

Where:

Michael E. DeBakey Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

Outside Gazebo

2002 Holcombe Boulevard

Houston, TX

Cost:

Free

Contact Kathryn Kertz or Ligy John at 713-791-1414, ext. 24192 to RSVP.

Held the 4th Tuesday of the Month

Tai Chi is a mind-body exercise combining slow-flowing intentional movements with breathing, awareness, and visualization. Rooted in the Asian traditions of martial arts, Chinese medicine and philosophy, Tai Chi enhances relaxation, vitality, focus, posture, balance, strength, flexibility, and mood.

Adapted narrative tai chi is tai chi adapted to allow any level of physical, mental, or cognitive function to participate. Our bodies can tell stories much like a ballet. What story is your tai chi movement expressing? The narrative part is your expression of the motion in story form.

 

 

Tue. Sep 26, 2023, 2:00 pm – 2:30 pm CT

Tue. Oct 24, 2023, 2:00 pm – 2:30 pm CT

Tue. Nov 28, 2023, 2:00 pm – 2:30 pm CT

Tue. Dec 26, 2023, 2:00 pm – 2:30 pm CT

Tue. Jan 23, 2024, 2:00 pm – 2:30 pm CT

Tue. Feb 27, 2024, 2:00 pm – 2:30 pm CT

Tue. Mar 26, 2024, 2:00 pm – 2:30 pm CT

Tue. Apr 23, 2024, 2:00 pm – 2:30 pm CT

Tue. May 28, 2024, 2:00 pm – 2:30 pm CT

Tue. Jun 25, 2024, 2:00 pm – 2:30 pm CT

Tue. Jul 23, 2024, 2:00 pm – 2:30 pm CT

Tue. Aug 27, 2024, 2:00 pm – 2:30 pm CT

