Visual Impairment Advocacy Day

The Houston VA Visual Impairment Services Outpatient Rehabilitation (VISOR) Clinic will host a special education and advocacy event on Oct. 25 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the medical center lobby.

Veterans, their family, caregivers and employees are invited to stop by and visit with the VISOR team to learn about various eye diseases, low vision and blind rehabilitation services, living with vision loss, and available community resources.

For more information about the VISOR program, please visit VISOR Program | VA Houston Health Care | Veterans Affairs or contact Adrienne Thompson at 713-791-1414, ext. 25398 or ext. 27532.