Ribbons of Support and Encouragement Project - Sexual Assault Awareness Month
When:
Thu. Apr 11, 2024, 10:00 am – 1:30 pm CT
Where:
1st Floor Main Lobby
2002 Holcombe Boulevard
Houston, TX
Cost:
Free
Survivors of military sexual trauma and their allies can write messages of encouragement, support and recovery on teal ribbons to share. Ribbons will be included in a public display conveying our support for survivors of military sexual trauma.
April 11 and April 25, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Houston VA Main Lobby
To participate, visit the display during the dates and times indicated above, or outside of those hours to get materials and leave your message for subsequent display visit the teal drop boxes located in the:
- 6th floor Mental Health waiting room (6B-100)
- Main lobby of Building 108A
- Women’s Clinic waiting room