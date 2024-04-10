Military Sexual Trauma (MST) Resource Fair

When: Mon. May 20, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:45 am CT Where: 14300 Corner Stone Village Drive Suite 110 Houston, TX Get directions on Google Maps to Spring Vet Center Cost: Free RSVP: Required





There will be a session from 10 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. and 12:15 p.m. to 2 p.m. Please call the Spring Vet Center at and let us know which session you want to attend.



Attend this in-person event to learn about VA treatment for MST survivors and receive help filing a VA benefits claim.

Did you know?

There are MST Coordinators located at the Benefits Office and the Hospitals/Clinics for offering ongoing guidance.

You may be entitled to free health care services related to MST at the VHA and VET Centers even if you do not qualify for other services.

You did not need to file a report in the Military to get Service-Connected for a condition related to an MST Event.



To learn more about MST care at Houston VA, please visit: Military Sexual Trauma (MST) | VA Houston Health Care | Veterans Affairs.