Military Sexual Trauma (MST) Resource Fair
When:
Mon. May 20, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:45 am CT
Where:
14300 Corner Stone Village Drive
Suite 110
Houston, TX
Cost:
Free
RSVP:
Required
There will be a session from 10 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. and 12:15 p.m. to 2 p.m. Please call the Spring Vet Center at
Attend this in-person event to learn about VA treatment for MST survivors and receive help filing a VA benefits claim.
Did you know?
- There are MST Coordinators located at the Benefits Office and the Hospitals/Clinics for offering ongoing guidance.
- You may be entitled to free health care services related to MST at the VHA and VET Centers even if you do not qualify for other services.
- You did not need to file a report in the Military to get Service-Connected for a condition related to an MST Event.
To learn more about MST care at Houston VA, please visit: Military Sexual Trauma (MST) | VA Houston Health Care | Veterans Affairs.