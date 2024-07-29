Charles Wilson VA PACT Act Claims & Enrollment Clinic

The Charles Wilson VA Clinic is hosting a PACT Act Enrollment and Claims Clinic on Saturday, August 17, 2024 from 9: 00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., at the Lufkin Community Based Outpatient Clinic located at 2206 N John Redditt Dr, Lufkin, TX 75904.

When: Sat. Aug 17, 2024, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm CT Where: 2206 North John Redditt Drive Lufkin, TX Get directions on Google Maps to Charles Wilson Department of Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic Cost: Free





The Charles Wilson VA Clinic is hosting a PACT Act Enrollment and Claims Clinic on Saturday, August 17, 2024 from 9: 00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., at the Lufkin Community Based Outpatient Clinic located at 2206 N John Redditt Dr., Lufkin, TX 75904.

The event will include enrollment specialists to aid in the support of Veterans obtaining healthcare and service-connected disability claims. Additionally, the event will harbor tables and information with representatives from Whole Health, Women Veterans, Suicide Prevention, and many more. Light refreshments will be served.

This event was made possible is in partnership with the Michael E. DeBakey Healthcare System and our partners at the Regional Veterans Benefits Administration. This event is free and open to the public.

Join us! We look forward to seeing you there.

For questions, contact (936) 671-4300.

Other VA events