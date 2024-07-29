PACT Act Claims & Enrollment Clinic
When:
Sat. Aug 17, 2024, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm CT
Where:
2206 North John Redditt Drive
Lufkin, TX
Cost:
Free
Were you exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, or other toxic substances? This event is free and open to the public.
PACT Act Services:
- VBA Claims
- Eligibility and Enrollment Assistance
- Toxic Exposure Screenings
Items to Bring:
- A copy of your DD-214 or discharge papers.
- Any recent correspondence about a claim you have questions about.
More Info: 936-671-4300