PACT Act Claims & Enrollment Clinic

When:

Sat. Aug 17, 2024, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm CT

Where:

2206 North John Redditt Drive

Lufkin, TX

Cost:

Free

Were you exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, or other toxic substances? This event is free and open to the public.

PACT Act Services: 

  • VBA Claims
  • Eligibility and Enrollment Assistance
  • Toxic Exposure Screenings

Items to Bring: 

  • A copy of your DD-214 or discharge papers. 
  • Any recent correspondence about a claim you have questions about.

More Info: 936-671-4300

