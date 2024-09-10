Military Sexual Trauma (MST) Resource Fair
When:
Thu. Sep 26, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CT
Where:
701 North Post Oak Road
Suite 102
Houston, TX
Cost:
Free
Attend this in-person event to learn about VA treatment for MST survivors and receive help filing a VA benefits claim.
Did you know?
- There are MST Coordinators located at the Benefits Office and the Hospitals/Clinics for offering ongoing guidance.
- You may be entitled to free health care services related to MST at the VHA and VET Centers even if you do not qualify for other services.
- You did not need to file a report in the Military to get Service-Connected for a condition related to an MST Event.
To learn more about MST care at Houston VA, please visit: Military Sexual Trauma (MST) | VA Houston Health Care | Veterans Affairs.