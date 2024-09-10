Skip to Content

Houston VA will close our Galveston, Texas City, Lake Jackson and Beaumont Clinics at noon on Sept. 10. Those clinics will remain closed on Sept. 11. Veterans with scheduled appointments will be contacted and offered the choice to convert to a virtual appointment or reschedule.

Military Sexual Trauma (MST) Resource Fair

When:

Thu. Sep 26, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CT

Where:

701 North Post Oak Road

Suite 102

Houston, TX

Cost:

Free

Attend this in-person event to learn about VA treatment for MST survivors and receive help filing a VA benefits claim.

Did you know?

  • There are MST Coordinators located at the Benefits Office and the Hospitals/Clinics for offering ongoing guidance.
  • You may be entitled to free health care services related to MST at the VHA and VET Centers even if you do not qualify for other services.
  • You did not need to file a report in the Military to get Service-Connected for a condition related to an MST Event.
     

To learn more about MST care at Houston VA, please visit: Military Sexual Trauma (MST) | VA Houston Health Care | Veterans Affairs.

