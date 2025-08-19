VetConnect Day - Fort Bend County EpicCenter

Are you a Veteran, military spouse, reservist, active-duty service member or are you passionate patriot looking to volunteer or seek new employment?

This is your chance to connect with top employers, access vital benefits, and discover service providers designed to support you and your family!

Explore a World of Opportunities:

Career Growth: Meet hiring employers and explore exciting job prospects.

VA & Benefits Assistance: Get expert guidance on your benefits and claims.

Service Record Support: Resolve any issues with your military records.

Mental Wellness: Discover mental health and counseling resources.

Education & Training: Learn how to maximize your education benefits.

Recreation & Community: Connect with veteran-friendly activities and volunteer opportunities.



This event is proudly hosted by Combined Arms in collaboration with the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center, Workforce Solutions, and the Texas Veterans Commission, Fort Bend County and is proudly sponsored by ECOSERVICES.

Don’t miss out—take the next step in your journey!

Register now here: https://go.combinedarms.us/vetconnectday

