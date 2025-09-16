Veterans Resource Fair in Willis, TX
When:
No event data
Where:
North Montgomery County Community Center
600 Gerald St
Willis, TX
Cost:
Free
Veterans are invited to attend a Veterans Resource Fair on Sept. 24 from 9 am. to 1 p.m. at North Montgomery County Community Center in Willis, TX. Learn about the following!
VA Resources
- Healthcare Enrollment
- VA ID Cards
- Whole Health
- Suicide Prevention
- Claims Assistance
- Women's Health
More Resources
- VFW Post 4709
- HERO Program
- RCTAA
- FOB Rasor
- VPU
- PTSD Foundation of America