Veterans Resource Fair in Willis, TX

When:

Where:

North Montgomery County Community Center

600 Gerald St

Willis, TX

Cost:

Free

Veterans are invited to attend a Veterans Resource Fair on Sept. 24 from 9 am. to 1 p.m. at North Montgomery County Community Center in Willis, TX. Learn about the following!

VA Resources

  • Healthcare Enrollment
  • VA ID Cards
  • Whole Health
  • Suicide Prevention
  • Claims Assistance
  • Women's Health


More Resources

  • VFW Post 4709
  • HERO Program
  • RCTAA
  • FOB Rasor
  • VPU
  • PTSD Foundation of America

