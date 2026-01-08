Legal Assistance for Veterans and Dependents
When:
Tue. Jan 13, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Room 6C-105
2002 Holcombe Boulevard
Houston, TX
Cost:
Free
Lone Star Legal Aid's Military and Veterans Unit provides free civil legal services to low-income United States military veterans, their dependents, and surviving spouses. Stop by to speak with one of our attorneys any Tuesday from 8 AM to 4 PM in Room 6C-105. We are here to help.
Contact Information
1-844-400-VETS
https://www.lonestarlegal.org
https://www.lonestarlegal.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/MVU-Flyer-DeBakey.pdf
VetHelp@lonestarlegal.org
Tue. Jan 20, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. CT
Tue. Jan 27, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. CT
Tue. Feb 3, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. CT
Tue. Feb 10, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. CT