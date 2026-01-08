Legal Assistance for Veterans and Dependents

Lone Star Legal Aid's Military and Veterans Unit provides free civil legal services to low-income United States military veterans, their dependents, and surviving spouses. Stop by to speak with one of our attorneys any Tuesday from 8 AM to 4 PM in Room 6C-105. We are here to help.

Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center

Room 6C-105

2002 Holcombe Boulevard

Houston, TX 77030

Contact Information

1-844-400-VETS

https://www.lonestarlegal.org

https://www.lonestarlegal.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/MVU-Flyer-DeBakey.pdf

VetHelp@lonestarlegal.org