Free Tax Assistance for Veterans

When:

Wed. Mar 18, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT

Where:

108A Conference Room

2002 Holcombe Boulevard

Houston, TX

Cost:

Free

BakerRipley Neighborhood Tax Centers will provide Veterans with free 2025 tax preparation assistance on March 18 at the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center.

What to bring

  • Social Security card or ITIN letter for each
  • family member
  • Valid Photo ID
  • For married filling jointly, both spouses must
  • be present to sign the tax return
     

Documentation of income:

  • W-2 and 1099 forms for all jobs worked
  • List of checks or cash received for work
  • Social Security, unemployment and/or retirement
  • Overtime pay: bring last pay stub of the year for each job


Documentation of expenses paid:

  • Business expenses and mileage if self-employed
  • Childcare provider name, address, tax ID #
  • Tuition and books for college (Form 1098-T)
  • Health insurance statement (Form 1095-A) if purchased through Marketplace
  • Student loan interests

