Free Tax Assistance for Veterans
When:
Wed. Mar 18, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT
Where:
108A Conference Room
2002 Holcombe Boulevard
Houston, TX
Cost:
Free
BakerRipley Neighborhood Tax Centers will provide Veterans with free 2025 tax preparation assistance on March 18 at the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center.
What to bring
- Social Security card or ITIN letter for each
- family member
- Valid Photo ID
- For married filling jointly, both spouses must
- be present to sign the tax return
Documentation of income:
- W-2 and 1099 forms for all jobs worked
- List of checks or cash received for work
- Social Security, unemployment and/or retirement
- Overtime pay: bring last pay stub of the year for each job
Documentation of expenses paid:
- Business expenses and mileage if self-employed
- Childcare provider name, address, tax ID #
- Tuition and books for college (Form 1098-T)
- Health insurance statement (Form 1095-A) if purchased through Marketplace
- Student loan interests