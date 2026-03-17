Women Veterans' Spirituality Focus Group

Whole Health and VA Chaplain Services are working together to create a Women Veteran’s Virtual Community of Support and Spiritual Care, and we need your help!



Please join us for a virtual Women Veterans’ focus group on Tuesday, March 24 from 12 p.m. to 1 pm.



This community is open to women Veterans of all spiritual backgrounds and is not based in a particular religious tradition. The goal of the focus group is to learn more about what aspects of spirituality are most important to you, what elements of community you value most, and what kind of topics you would prefer to explore in a women Veterans’ spiritual community.



To register to join the focus group, please click here.



Thank you for considering joining us, we hope to see you there!