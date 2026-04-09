Combined Arms Vet Connect Job Fair

Event is free & open to the public.

Join Combined Arms for VetConnect Day, where job opportunities, Veteran services, and community resources all come together in one place.

Looking for a job? You belong here.

Need support, benefits help, or career direction? You belong here.

Meet employers hiring for high-demand careers across Houston—open to veterans and the general public.



Get direct access to VA representatives and veteran service organizations ready to help with:

VA claims & benefits questions

Healthcare enrollment & support

Service record and discharge guidance

Local veteran-focused resources



Real Support, Right Away: Connect with organizations offering help with healthcare, education, mental wellness, and more.

This event is proudly hosted in collaboration with the Workforce Solutions Gulf Coast, Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center, and the Texas Veterans Commission.