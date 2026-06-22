Fort Bend County Veteran Food Pantry
When:
Tue. Jul 14, 2026, 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Parkway Fellowship
27043 FM 1093
Richmond, TX
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
Held the 2nd Tuesday of each month at Parkway Fellowship in Richmond, Texas.
Open to Veterans, service members, active duty, national guard reservists and military families.
Tue. Jul 14, 2026, 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. CT
Tue. Aug 11, 2026, 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. CT
Tue. Sep 8, 2026, 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. CT
Tue. Oct 13, 2026, 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. CT
Tue. Nov 10, 2026, 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. CT