Skip to Content

Fort Bend County Veteran Food Pantry

When:

Tue. Jul 14, 2026, 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. CT

Repeats

Where:

Parkway Fellowship

27043 FM 1093

Richmond, TX

Cost:

Free

Registration:

Required

Held the 2nd Tuesday of each month at Parkway Fellowship in Richmond, Texas.

Open to Veterans, service members, active duty, national guard reservists and military families.

Tue. Jul 14, 2026, 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. CT

Tue. Aug 11, 2026, 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. CT

Tue. Sep 8, 2026, 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. CT

Tue. Oct 13, 2026, 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. CT

Tue. Nov 10, 2026, 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. CT

Other VA events

Last updated: 