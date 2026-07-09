Therapeutic Art Series for Veterans with Cancer
When:
Thu. Aug 6, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Cancer Center Conference Room
2002 Holcombe Boulevard
Houston, TX
Cost:
Free
Each Thursday in August 2026 (8/6, 8/13, 8/20, and 8/27) from 1-3 p.m.
Explore healing and self-expression through creativity in this art series. Art forms will include clay, water color, acrylics, painting rocks, making collages, and more!
Register: Call Amanda Gunzelman at
Thu. Aug 6, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT
Thu. Aug 13, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT
Thu. Aug 20, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT
Thu. Aug 27, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT