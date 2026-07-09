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Therapeutic Art Series for Veterans with Cancer

When:

Thu. Aug 6, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT

Repeats

Where:

Cancer Center Conference Room

2002 Holcombe Boulevard

Houston, TX

Cost:

Free

Each Thursday in August 2026 (8/6, 8/13, 8/20, and 8/27) from 1-3 p.m.

Explore healing and self-expression through creativity in this art series. Art forms will include clay, water color, acrylics, painting rocks, making collages, and more!

Register: Call Amanda Gunzelman at .

Thu. Aug 6, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT

Thu. Aug 13, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT

Thu. Aug 20, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT

Thu. Aug 27, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT

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