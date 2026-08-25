Body Image and Cancer Art Workshop

Bring some extra light and love to your unique body image story by creating something meaningful and enduring – a work of art that builds a bridge for developing greater body image awareness and acceptance.

This workshop is designed for individuals with all types of cancer at any stage of treatment or survivorship. The program is led by Dr. Michelle Fingeret, a specialist on how cancer impacts body image, and will include guided personal reflection on body image experiences related to illness and health, an artist-led painting class, and tips and strategies to promote body image wellness.

You are welcome to register for this program with a loved one.