Empowering the Spirit Program Webinar

Join the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Center for Faith in collaboration with the Empowering the Spirit Program for an informative and collaborative webinar designed to support Veterans, service members, their families and the public.

This session will highlight essential VA benefits, programs and services, offering valuable guidance and resources. Veterans, their families, and partner organizations are invited to participate as we work together to strengthen support for the Veteran and military community.

How to Join:

You can join us online using your computer, phone audio, or the Webex Mobile App. To join us, please register by clicking here.