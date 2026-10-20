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15th Annual Hiring Red, White & You! Statewide Hiring Fair!

When:

Tue. Nov 3, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT

Where:

1 Fannin Street

1 Fannin Street

Houston, TX

Cost:

Free

Registration:

Required

Join the Texas Workforce Commission, Workforce Solutions, the Texas Medical Center, and the Texas Veterans Commission for the 15th Annual Hiring Red, White & You! Statewide Hiring Fair to connect transitioning service members, military spouses, National Guard, Reserve, Veterans, and their family members with employers. No cost to job seekers.

9:00 AM - 9:30 AM: Opening Ceremony

9:30 AM - 10:30 AM: Veteran Priority Service Hour

10:30 AM - 2:00 PM: Open to the public

Other VA events

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