VA Virtual Town Hall Meeting for Galveston area Veterans on June 23

The Galveston VA Outpatient Clinic, Houston VA Regional Benefits Office, and Houston VA Medical Center will host a virtual Veteran town hall meeting on Thursday, June 23 at 4:00 p.m. The town hall will take place via Zoom.

Veterans who join the meeting (either by phone or via video on Zoom) will hear the latest on VA’s operations during COVID, information about the COVID vaccine, and information about the Blue Water Navy Vietnam Veterans Act as well as general claims related information.

VA leaders will be on hand to answer Veteran questions. Please submit your questions ahead of time if at all possible by emailing them to vhahougeneralquestions@med.va.gov

You can join the meeting on June 23 by clicking on the link below:

https://www.zoomgov.com/j/1606952358?pwd=QkFDV0tiQnNJNmZ3Rzl2Mnk3aWQvdz…

You can also call in to the meeting via phone:

Meeting ID: 160 695 2358

Passcode: 728189

One tap mobile: +16692545252,,1606952358# US (San Jose) +15512851373,,1606952358# US



For more information about the town hall, call 713-794-7349.