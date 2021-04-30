Vaccine Clinics at our Community Based Outpatient Clinics May 13

Thursday, May 13 we will offer Veterans, their caregivers, and their spouses the opportunity to get the COVID-19 vaccine at the CBOCs below. No appointment will be necessary for getting the vaccine. Walk in anytime between 1-4 p.m. at these locations:

“One Dose” Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Richmond VA Outpatient Clinic

Texas City VA Outpatient Clinic

Pfizer vaccine

Beaumont VA Outpatient Clinic

Conroe VA Outpatient Clinic

Tomball VA Outpatient Clinic

Second dose will be scheduled in Houston except for Beaumont.

Details: https://www.houston.va.gov/services/covid-19-vaccines.asp