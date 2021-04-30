Vaccine Clinics at our Community Based Outpatient Clinics May 13
vaccine clinics
- When
-
Thursday, May 13, 2021
1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. CST
Thursday, May 13 we will offer Veterans, their caregivers, and their spouses the opportunity to get the COVID-19 vaccine at the CBOCs below. No appointment will be necessary for getting the vaccine. Walk in anytime between 1-4 p.m. at these locations:
“One Dose” Johnson & Johnson vaccine
- Richmond VA Outpatient Clinic
- Texas City VA Outpatient Clinic
Pfizer vaccine
- Beaumont VA Outpatient Clinic
- Conroe VA Outpatient Clinic
- Tomball VA Outpatient Clinic
-
Second dose will be scheduled in Houston except for Beaumont.
Details: https://www.houston.va.gov/services/covid-19-vaccines.asp