Veteran Care Coordinators
VA Houston health care employees receive training in clinical care that is responsive to the unique needs of Veterans who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, those with gender dysphoria, and queer/questioning identities. Our trained care coordinators are fully equipped to support the health, welfare, and dignity of you and your family.
Care we provide at VA Houston
We promote the health, welfare and dignity of all Veterans and their families. We focus on ensuring a safe and welcoming environment when providing you with sensitive and high-quality health care services like:
- Primary Care
- Whole Health
- Specialty Care
- Mental Health
- HIV and STI testing, counseling, and care, including PEP (post-exposure prophylaxis) and PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis)
- Tobacco Cessation
- MOVE! Weight Management
- Spiritual Support
- Other prevention, screening, wellness, and testing services
Connect with a care coordinator
Hiram Rivera-Mercado, PsyD
Care Coordinator
Phone: 713-770-1548
Mallorie Carroll, PhD
Care Coordinator
Phone: 713-770-1548
Whole Health Services
Person-centered individual sessions (virtual or in-person)
- Assessment and discussion around sexual health and well-being
- Personal Development
- Interpersonal Development (relationship health)
- Resources for affirming community services
Wellness groups (virtual)
- The Whole Health Program offers two wellness groups that support Veterans’ well-being, resiliency, and personal development. If you are interested in learning more about these groups to see if they would be a good fit for you, please reach out to the whole health clinic via phone
.
Learn more about Whole Health at VA Houston.
Policies and practices to know
The care coordinator can help you get started with care or with navigating any of these issues.
Visitation: A same-sex partner, family member, friend, or other individual can be present with the patient for emotional support during the course of the patient's stay.
Definition of family: "Family" may include individual(s) not legally related to the individual. Family members include spouses, domestic partners, different-sex and same-sex significant others.
Advance directives: Veterans may designate any person as a decision-maker for care if they won't be able to make these decisions themselves. This includes same-sex partners. Advance directive agents are chosen by the Veteran and do not need to be biologically related.
Documentation in medical records: VA Houston maintains the confidentiality of information about sexual orientation and sexual behavior.
Changing name or sex in records: The name and sex in your medical record will reflect your legal name and sex. You have the right to request that your name and sex are updated in your record if they are different than your legal name and sex. There are established procedures for changing your name and sex with the VA Privacy Officer. Additionally, all Veterans can add a preferred name to their medical record via your www.va.gov account.
Discharge Upgrade
If you were other-than-honorably discharged due to your sexual orientation, including under the “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” Policy, you can apply for a discharge upgrade. How to Apply for a Discharge Upgrade