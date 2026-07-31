Veteran Care Coordinators

Whole Health Services

Person-centered individual sessions (virtual or in-person)

Assessment and discussion around sexual health and well-being

Personal Development

Interpersonal Development (relationship health)

Resources for affirming community services

Wellness groups (virtual)

The Whole Health Program offers two wellness groups that support Veterans’ well-being, resiliency, and personal development. If you are interested in learning more about these groups to see if they would be a good fit for you, please reach out to the whole health clinic via phone .

Learn more about Whole Health at VA Houston.

Policies and practices to know

The care coordinator can help you get started with care or with navigating any of these issues.

Visitation: A same-sex partner, family member, friend, or other individual can be present with the patient for emotional support during the course of the patient's stay.

Definition of family: "Family" may include individual(s) not legally related to the individual. Family members include spouses, domestic partners, different-sex and same-sex significant others.

Advance directives: Veterans may designate any person as a decision-maker for care if they won't be able to make these decisions themselves. This includes same-sex partners. Advance directive agents are chosen by the Veteran and do not need to be biologically related.

Documentation in medical records: VA Houston maintains the confidentiality of information about sexual orientation and sexual behavior.

Changing name or sex in records: The name and sex in your medical record will reflect your legal name and sex. You have the right to request that your name and sex are updated in your record if they are different than your legal name and sex. There are established procedures for changing your name and sex with the VA Privacy Officer. Additionally, all Veterans can add a preferred name to their medical record via your www.va.gov account.