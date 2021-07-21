 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

.

Chaplain services

VA Houston health care chaplains serve people of all faiths and denominations as well as patients and families looking for non-denominational support. They are here to listen and offer spiritual and emotional support as you struggle with tough questions and ethical decisions. 

Spiritual and religious services

Our chaplains help patients and family members through outpatient treatment, hospital stays, and extended care. If needed, they will contact your personal clergy or spiritual care provider in the community. Our chaplains are clinical pastoral care specialists who provide religious and non-religious people with services such as:

  • Baptisms
  • Bereavement (grief and loss) care
  • Comfort and counseling
  • Communion
  • Funerals
  • Weddings

Worship services

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no gatherings are being held in the Chapel at this time.  

Benefits

Research shows that spiritually active patients experience or report:

  • Faster healing
  • Greater coping skills
  • Reduced pain
  • Better quality of life

TeleChaplaincy

TeleChaplaincy is a VA Telehealth Program through which Veterans and their families can receive spiritual care via video consultations with a VA Chaplain through VA Video Connect. TeleChaplaincy was designed to make spiritual care available to a Veteran who is unable to commute to the VA Medical Center in Houston due to a disability, the lack of transportation, or because the Veteran lives too far.

Learn more about Telechaplaincy.

Clinical Pastoral Education

Clinical Pastoral Education (CPE) is an educational experience for qualified ministers who learn as they engage Veterans. It is considered the Graduate Medical Education (GME) program for Pastoral Care, which qualifies ministers to become VA chaplains (and any other institutional setting with chaplains).

Learn more about our Clinical Pastoral Education program.

Interfaith Chapel location

Second floor
Near the Main Elevators by the balcony
Map of Houston campus
Hours:  24/7

Contact a chaplain

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. CT
Phone:  713-794-7125
Crisis Ministry: Chaplains are available for crisis ministry 24/7.

Sherlock Brown, M.Div., BCC

Chaplain

VA Houston health care

Phone: 713-791-1414, ext. 24265

Email: Sherlock.Brown@va.gov

James E. Duke, DMIN, BCC, ACPE Certified Educator

Chaplain & Clinical Pastoral Education Program Director

VA Houston health care

Phone: 713-791-1414, ext. 22523

Email: james.duke2@va.gov

Tammie Elfadili, Houston VAMC Chaplain

Tammie Elfadili, D.Min., BCC

Mental Health Chaplain

VA Houston health care

Phone: 713-794-7203

Email: tammie.elfadili@va.gov

Ann Luna, M.Div.

Mental Health Chaplain

VA Houston health care

Phone: 713-794-7125

Email: ann.luna2@va.gov

Barrington Malcolm, Houston VAMC Chaplain

Barrington Malcolm, M.Div., BCC, CM, CCTP

Mental Health Chaplain

VA Houston health care

Phone: 713-791-1414, ext. 24296

Email: barrington.malcolm@va.gov

Gregory McCrimmon, M.Div.

Protestant Chaplain

VA Houston health care

Phone: 713-791-1414, ext.21865

Email: gregory.mccrimmon@va.gov

Clifton Montgomery, Jr., D. Min.

Chief, Chaplain Service

VA Houston health care

Phone: 713-794-7125

Email: Clifton.montgomery@va.gov

Innocent Njoku, MA, MBA

Catholic Chaplain

VA Houston health care

Phone: 713-794-7202

Email: innocent.njoku@va.gov

Deborah Schloss, Clinical Chaplain

Deborah Schloss, M.Div., BCC

Jewish Chaplain

VA Houston health care

Phone: 713-791-1414, ext. 24534

Email: Deborah.schloss@va.gov

John Ugobueze, Chaplain

John Ugobueze, M.Div.

Catholic Chaplain

VA Houston health care

Phone: 713-791-1414, ext. 26871

Email: john.ugobueze@va.gov

Last updated: