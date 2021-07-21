Chaplain services
VA Houston health care chaplains serve people of all faiths and denominations as well as patients and families looking for non-denominational support. They are here to listen and offer spiritual and emotional support as you struggle with tough questions and ethical decisions.
Spiritual and religious services
Our chaplains help patients and family members through outpatient treatment, hospital stays, and extended care. If needed, they will contact your personal clergy or spiritual care provider in the community. Our chaplains are clinical pastoral care specialists who provide religious and non-religious people with services such as:
- Baptisms
- Bereavement (grief and loss) care
- Comfort and counseling
- Communion
- Funerals
- Weddings
Worship services
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no gatherings are being held in the Chapel at this time.
Benefits
Research shows that spiritually active patients experience or report:
- Faster healing
- Greater coping skills
- Reduced pain
- Better quality of life
TeleChaplaincy
TeleChaplaincy is a VA Telehealth Program through which Veterans and their families can receive spiritual care via video consultations with a VA Chaplain through VA Video Connect. TeleChaplaincy was designed to make spiritual care available to a Veteran who is unable to commute to the VA Medical Center in Houston due to a disability, the lack of transportation, or because the Veteran lives too far.
Learn more about Telechaplaincy.
Clinical Pastoral Education
Clinical Pastoral Education (CPE) is an educational experience for qualified ministers who learn as they engage Veterans. It is considered the Graduate Medical Education (GME) program for Pastoral Care, which qualifies ministers to become VA chaplains (and any other institutional setting with chaplains).
Learn more about our Clinical Pastoral Education program.
Interfaith Chapel location
Second floor
Near the Main Elevators by the balcony
Map of Houston campus
Hours: 24/7
Contact a chaplain
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. CT
Phone: 713-794-7125
Crisis Ministry: Chaplains are available for crisis ministry 24/7.
Chaplain
VA Houston health care
Phone: 713-791-1414, ext. 24265
Email: Sherlock.Brown@va.gov
James E. Duke, DMIN, BCC, ACPE Certified Educator
Chaplain & Clinical Pastoral Education Program Director
VA Houston health care
Phone: 713-791-1414, ext. 22523
Email: james.duke2@va.gov
Mental Health Chaplain
VA Houston health care
Phone: 713-794-7203
Email: tammie.elfadili@va.gov
Mental Health Chaplain
VA Houston health care
Phone: 713-794-7125
Email: ann.luna2@va.gov
Barrington Malcolm, M.Div., BCC, CM, CCTP
Mental Health Chaplain
VA Houston health care
Phone: 713-791-1414, ext. 24296
Email: barrington.malcolm@va.gov
Protestant Chaplain
VA Houston health care
Phone: 713-791-1414, ext.21865
Email: gregory.mccrimmon@va.gov
Clifton Montgomery, Jr., D. Min.
Chief, Chaplain Service
VA Houston health care
Phone: 713-794-7125
Email: Clifton.montgomery@va.gov
Catholic Chaplain
VA Houston health care
Phone: 713-794-7202
Email: innocent.njoku@va.gov
Jewish Chaplain
VA Houston health care
Phone: 713-791-1414, ext. 24534
Email: Deborah.schloss@va.gov
Catholic Chaplain
VA Houston health care
Phone: 713-791-1414, ext. 26871
Email: john.ugobueze@va.gov