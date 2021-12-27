Michael E. DeBakey Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center - campus map
Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.
Interactive campus map
We have online interactive campus and floor maps.
The interactive maps present the same clear information as on a printed map, but in an easy-to-use format that provides step-by-step directions to your destination. You can select the department or building you need, and a moving route marker leads you turn-by-turn to your destination.
Directions
From the west
Take I-10 East towards Houston. Exit to I-45 South. Continue and exit State Route 288 South. Exit Holcombe Boulevard. The medical center is located approximately 1 mile on the left.
From the east
Take I-10 West towards Houston. Exit I-59 South. Continue and exit State Route 288 South. Exit Holcombe Boulevard. The medical center is located approximately 1 mile on the left.
From the north
Take I-45 South or I-59 South towards Houston. Continue and exit State Route 288 South. Exit Holcombe Boulevard. The medical center is located approximately 1 mile on the left.
From the south
Take State Route 288 North. Exit Yellowstone Boulevard. Continue to Holcombe Boulevard and turn left. The medical center is located approximately 1 mile on the left.
Get custom directions from Google Maps
Additional GPS Information
When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:
Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center
2002 Holcombe Boulevard
Houston, TX 77030
Coordinates: 29°42'22.10"N 95°23'10.96"W