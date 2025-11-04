Groundbreaking Study Aims to Enhance Treatment for Veterans with Pulmonary Fibrosis

PRESS RELEASE

November 4, 2025

Houston, TX - A Houston VA doctor is leading an innovative study focused on improving treatment options for Veterans suffering from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

This five-year, $18 million Department of Defense-funded clinical trial will investigate the potential of metformin, a medication commonly prescribed for diabetes, in managing this life-threatening condition. If left untreated, IPF has a median survival of just three to five years after diagnosis.



The groundbreaking new study is taking place thanks to a groundbreaking partnership among the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), the Department of Defense (DOD), and the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.



“Data indicates that IPF is more prevalent among Veterans than their civilian counterparts,” said Dr. Bhavika Kaul, a physician-investigator at the VA Center for Innovation in Quality, Effectiveness, and Safety. “By combining the resources of the VA, DOD, and the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, we can provide Veterans with unprecedented access to clinical trials, paving the way for future advancements in care.”



Dr. Kaul, a pulmonologist researcher at Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center in Houston and the VA lead for the partnership, emphasized the importance of this collaboration in expanding treatment options for Veterans.



The study will integrate approximately 45 Pulmonary Fibrosis Care Centers with 10 VA medical centers nationwide, creating a robust clinical trial network. This network aims to bridge care gaps and ensure that veterans receive access to cutting-edge treatments and research.



Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, one of more than 200 types of pulmonary fibrosis, affects 1 in 200 adults over the age of 70 in the United States. Currently, over 250,000 Americans live with pulmonary fibrosis, with around 50,000 new cases diagnosed each year. Tragically, as many as 40,000 Americans die from IPF annually. Veterans, due to their age and cumulative exposures, are particularly at risk and have historically been underrepresented in clinical trials.



The clinical trial will be led by Dr. Fernando Martinez of UMass Chan Medical School, a distinguished figure in pulmonary research. The study aims to screen 800 patients, focusing on 400 high-risk individuals who will be randomly assigned to receive either metformin or a placebo.



“Metformin has shown promise in treating IPF and is being studied for various indications due to its believed anti-aging properties,” Dr. Martinez explained. “This DOD grant targets IPF, a devastating disease, and establishes a partnership between the VA, DOD, and the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation that we can leverage for future IPF research. It truly is a win-win for everyone involved.”



Key institutions participating in the study include Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center, University of Michigan, Mass General Brigham, Weill Cornell Medicine, Mayo Clinic, University of Maryland, University of Virginia, University of Southern California, University of Washington, Temple University, Tulane University, and the University of North Carolina. Enrollment in the study is expected to begin in early 2026.