Houston National Cemetery Announces New Ossuary for Veterans and Eligible Family Members

PRESS RELEASE

July 22, 2026

Houston, TX - Houston National Cemetery recently completed construction of a new ossuary, a permanent resting place designed for commingled cremated remains.

An ossuary provides a dignified final resting place for cremated remains that cannot be separated into individual urns or identified as belonging to one person. It also offers an option for families seeking an economical and environmentally friendly burial alternative while preserving the solemn beauty and sanctity of the cemetery grounds.

This benefit is provided at no cost to Veterans, including:

Perpetual care

A committal service at the cemetery

An inscription in the ossuary memorial marker honoring the Veteran’s service



“This new ossuary is another way we continue to serve our Veterans and their families with dignity, honor, and respect,” said Sara Elton, Houston National Cemetery acting director. “It provides families with flexibility and peace of mind, knowing their loved one will rest in a national shrine dedicated to their service and sacrifice.”

Eligibility:

Veterans who meet VA’s burial eligibility requirements and their eligible family members may choose interment in the ossuary. To learn more about eligibility, benefits, and pre-need planning, visit www.va.gov/burials-memorials/ or call Houston National Cemetery at .

About Houston National Cemetery:

Established in 1965, Houston National Cemetery is one of 157 national cemeteries maintained by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. The cemetery serves as a sacred space honoring the legacy of those who served in the United States Armed Forces.