Houston VA Community Living Center earns 5 star rating

June 22, 2022

Houston , TX — For the 21st consecutive quarter, the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) has awarded the Houston VA Community Living Center (CLC) with a 5-star rating.

A CLC is a place where Veterans can receive nursing home level of care and skilled nursing and medical care. It’s mission to restore each Veteran to his or her highest level of well-being, prevent declines in health and comfort at the end of life.

“We are very proud of this designation and our staff who ensure the highest quality of care is provided to their Veteran patients every day,” said Lindsey Crain, acting medical center director. “The five-star rating is a testament to excellent teamwork, flexibility, and commitment to high-quality care.”

VHA uses a comprehensive performance improvement tool called Strategic Analytics for Improvement and Learning (SAIL) that includes key metrics used by the private sector as well as additional metrics that are important for addressing access to care, quality of mental health care, employee perception about the organization, nursing turnover, efficiency and capacity. VHA assess overall quality in comparison to other VA medical centers using a star rating system from 1 to 5.

“Sustaining a 5-star status for 21 straight quarters is amazing,” said Dr. Saraswathy Battar, Medical Director for Geriatrics and Extended Care. “Our CLC has continued to serve Veterans through the COVID-19 pandemic surges and other impactful challenges. Our status demonstrates excellent teamwork from multi-disciplinary professionals, especially our direct patient care staff who continue to give their best and work together toward a common vision.”

Our CLC is one of 135 VA operated CLC’s across the nation, and has 141 beds including a palliative care unit. Veterans typically stay for a short time or, in rare instances, for the rest of their life.