Houston VA Debuts Nursing Pod For Nursing Mothers

December 3, 2021

Houston , TX — The Houston VA is now home to an all-in-one solution designed with nursing mothers in mind.

A stand-alone Mamava Lactation Pod has been installed on the second floor of the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center, located near the Dermatology Clinic.

The pod is designed to give nursing mothers a private and safe place to breastfeed or pump. It comes equipped with two spacious benches , a fold-down shelf, a USB port and power outlets. It also locks automatically upon entry to provide privacy and dignity for nursing mothers.

“We are thrilled to offer our women Veterans and employees a special place to breastfeed their babies,” said Deleene Menefee, Houston VA’s Women Veterans Program Manager. “Using the pods empowers breastfeeding and pumping moms on-the-go.”

The Houston VA serves more than 18,000 women Veterans and cares for about 400 pregnant women Veterans annually. The medical center plans to have four lactation pods up and running in the main medical center by mid-December.

The pod itself can be accessed by an app that will also let the user know of other designated lactation areas in the region. Download the app for iOS devices.