PRESS RELEASE

November 19, 2026

Houston, TX - The Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center has been designated an Antimicrobial Stewardship Center of Excellence by the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA).

The honor recognizes the medical center's work to ensure Veterans receive antibiotics safely and effectively while helping slow the spread of antimicrobial resistance.

The Houston VA is one of nine institutions selected this year, and one of only two in Houston. Since IDSA launched the program in 2017, 182 programs nationwide have received the designation.

"This recognition reflects the dedication of our infectious diseases physicians, pharmacists and clinical teams who work every day to keep Veterans safe," said Amir Farooqi, executive director of the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center. "Using antibiotics wisely protects our Veterans today and preserves these life-saving medications for the future. We are proud to be recognized for our commitment to excellence in Veteran care."

To earn the designation, institutions must have stewardship programs led by infectious diseases-trained physicians and pharmacists. They must also meet standards aligned with national guidelines, including the IDSA/Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America guidelines and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Core Elements. A panel of IDSA member experts reviews each application. The criteria emphasize best practices that slow the emergence of resistance, optimize the treatment of infections and reduce adverse events associated with antibiotic use.

"We honor those institutions that have shown innovation and leadership in fighting antimicrobial resistance as there has never been a more pivotal time to partner with these institutions," said Wendy S. Armstrong, MD, FIDSA, president of IDSA.

The other institutions designated this year are West Penn Hospital and VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System in Pittsburgh, PA; King Hussein Cancer Center in Amman, Jordan; Huntsville Hospital in Huntsville, AL; Cheyenne Regional Medical Center in Cheyenne, WY; St. Luke's Boise Medical Center in Boise, ID; University of Texas MD Anderson in Houston, TX; and Kona Community Hospital in Kealakekua, HI.

About the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center

The Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center is one of the largest and most complex U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs hospital and teaching centers. Located in Houston's Texas Medical Center, it serves as the hub of the VA Houston Healthcare System, which provides care across 13 locations in southeast Texas. Houston VA operates on an 119-acre campus with roughly 350 acute care beds, a 40-bed spinal cord injury center, and a community living center. Houston VA serves over 131,000 veterans across Harris County and 27 surrounding counties, logging more than two million outpatient visits annually across its main hospital and 11 community-based outpatient clinics.

About IDSA

The Infectious Diseases Society of America is a global community of 13,000-plus clinicians, scientists and public health experts working together to solve humanity's smallest and greatest challenges, from tiny microbes to global outbreaks. Visit idsociety.org to learn more.