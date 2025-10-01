Houston VA Emergency Department Reaccredited for Excellence in Geriatric Care

PRESS RELEASE

October 1, 2025

Houston, TX - The Emergency Department at the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center in Houston has achieved a special accreditation from the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP)….the Level 3 Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation.

The accreditation is part of an ACEP program that recognizes emergency departments that provide excellent care for older adults.

“This accreditation provides external verification that our emergency room at the Houston VA meets or exceeds national standards for care of the elderly," said Lindsey Crain, Interim Director of the Houston VA. "Our older Veterans have unique needs and providing an environment that is as safe and comfortable as possible for them is a top priority for our medical center.”

The Geriatrics Accreditation program, which includes three levels, similar to trauma center designations, provides specific criteria and goals for emergency clinicians and administrators to target. The accreditation process provides more than two dozen best practices for geriatric patients.



According to Dr. Charlie Lan, Chief of Staff, Houston VA is led by a remarkable team of inter-disciplinary leaders, and the geriatrics emergency room accreditation signals a continued focus on the highest standards of care for Veterans.



“This accreditation is a testament to the high standard of care we are dedicated to providing Veterans,” said Lan. “I am extremely proud of our team for this accomplishment."