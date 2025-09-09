Houston VA Medical Center receives high score in latest CMS hospital ratings

PRESS RELEASE

September 9, 2025

Houston, TX - The Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center (MEDVAMC) announced today it has earned a four-star rating as part of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services 2025 hospital quality ratings.

CMS’s hospital ratings are based on five categories: mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience and timely and effective care. A higher star rating, out of 5, indicates better performance on these quality measures.

Within the last year, MEDVAMC has instituted a number of improvements to better serve Veterans. These include advancing medical care for Veterans by implementing new technologies such as the latest robotic surgery technology, heart failure devices, and a new heart valve treatment. MEDVAMC is one of the largest, most complex medical centers in the VA system, providing care for more than 133,000 Veterans with more than 2 million outpatient appointments annually.

"These ratings highlight the excellent care Houston VA Medical Center provides,” said Lindsey Crain, Houston VA Medical Center interim director. “Our job is to continue raising the bar for customer service and convenience throughout the department, so Houston VA works better for the Veterans, families, caregivers and survivors we are charged with serving.”

As part of CMS’s 2025 ratings, 77% of VA hospitals that received an Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating received 4 or 5 stars, and no VA hospitals received a one-star rating. More than 90% of VA hospitals with ratings maintained or improved their 2024-star rating.

View the star ratings and methodology for the ratings.



For more information, contact Public Affairs Officer Maureen Dyman at Maureen.dyman@va.gov, (713) 591-2427.