Houston VA Medical Center Seeking Volunteer Drivers to Help Veterans Access Health Care

September 10, 2025

Houston, TX - The Michael E DeBakey VA Medical Center is seeking volunteer drivers to help ensure Veterans across southeast Texas can access the healthcare they’ve earned. As transportation challenges increase in rural areas, the need for dependable volunteers has never been greater.

Each week, Veterans from communities such as Beaumont, Magnolia, Tomball, and Conroe rely on VA transportation to reach appointments at the main VA medical center. However, more drivers are urgently needed to meet the growing demand and ensure no Veteran is left behind.

“Transportation is a critical link in delivering care to Veterans,” said Shelita Magee, Chief of the Center for Development and Civic Engagement. “Our volunteer drivers don’t just offer a ride—they offer peace of mind. With their help, Veterans can focus on healing rather than how they’ll get to their next appointment.”

Volunteer drivers use government-provided vehicles, with all fuel and maintenance covered by the VA. To serve, volunteers must have a valid driver’s license and complete a physical exam and background check, both supported by the VA.

The VA is especially in need of drivers from Galveston County, Brazoria County, Waller County, Matagorda County & Tyler County to help support Veterans in those communities.

“If you’re looking for a meaningful way to give back, this is it,” Magee added. “A few hours behind the wheel can make a lasting difference in a Veteran’s life.”

More than 133,000 Veterans are registered for care at the Houston VA Medical Center or one of its 11 outpatient clinics.

To learn more or sign up to volunteer, contact the Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE) at 713-794-7135 or visit our website at https://www.va.gov/houston-health-care/work-with-us/volunteer-or-donate/.