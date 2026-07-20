Houston VA receives funding for continued infrastructure improvements

PRESS RELEASE

July 20, 2026

Houston, TX - The Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funds earlier in the year.

The funding is part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities in FY2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-recurring Maintenance program.

Funding projects for Houston VA Medical Center in the third quarter of FY2026 are:

Repair Natural Gas Line by Boiler Plant

Repair Underground Water Lines B109 and B125

Repair Water Lines by B105 and B125

Replace OR Chillers

Replace/Upgrade Campus Overhead Paging System

Upgrade Cooling Towers B104

Upgrade Sewer Distribution System 2nd - 6th FL B-100

Upgrade/Replace Heat Exchanger Systems B109 and B110

“This funding allows the Houston VA Health Care System to continue modernizing and improving, so our facility remains safe, efficient, and equipped to provide high-quality care for our Veterans in southeast Texas,” said Amir Farooqi, Executive Director of the Houston VA Medical Center.

Of the total $4.8 billion committed for fiscal year 2026, VA has obligated a total of $2.2 billion. That obligation of funds in the third quarter includes:

$915 million to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities.

to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities. $229 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.

for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates. $11 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants.

This investment is just one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans. For example, VA has: