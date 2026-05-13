Houston VA receives funding for continued infrastructure improvements

PRESS RELEASE

May 13, 2026

Houston, TX - The Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026.

The funding is part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities in FY2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-recurring Maintenance program.

Funding projects for MEDVAMC in the second quarter of FY2026 are:

Site Preparation for Pulmonary R/F Interventional Room -to create a modernized, dedicated space for advanced pulmonary and interventional procedures, improving access and efficiency.

Upgrade Fire Alarm System Campus-Wide- to significantly enhance the safety and security of the VA Medical Center

Upgrade/Replace Heat Exchanger Systems B109 and B110 – to enhance heating efficiency and climate comfort, ensuring a safer and more comfortable environment for Veterans and staff.



“This funding allows our Houston VA to continue modernizing and improving, so our facility remains safe, efficient, and equipped to provide high-quality care for our Veterans in southeast Texas,” said Executive Medical Center Director Amir Farooqi.

Of the total $4.8 billion committed for fiscal year 2026, VA has obligated a total of $1.064 billion. Obligation of funds includes:

$795 million to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities.

to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities. $255 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.

for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates. $13 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants.

This investment is just one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans. For example, VA has: