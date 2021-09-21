Houston VA Regional Office hiring staff to help expedite VA claims process

PRESS RELEASE

September 21, 2021

Print

Houston , TX — Apply today! This is an exciting opportunity to work at VA and make a difference in the lives of Veterans.

To help reduce the number of existing VA benefits claims and address the surge of new claims stemming from recent policy changes, the Houston VA Regional Office is actively recruiting qualified team members.



“This is an exciting opportunity to work at VA and make a difference in the lives of so many of our nation’s heroes,” said Regional Office Executive Director Robert M. Worley. “We need dedicated individuals to join our mission to get Veterans the benefits they have earned and deserve in a timely manner.”



VA Regional Offices provide financial and other forms of assistance to veterans and their dependents. This includes disability compensation, survivor’s benefits, pension and fiduciary service, education and training, vocational rehabilitation and employment assistance, life insurance coverage, and home loans guaranties.



VA recently added three presumptive disability conditions related to toxic exposure: asthma, rhinitis, and sinusitis. Military service members may have been exposed to a variety of airborne hazards or contaminants resulting in one or more of these presumptive conditions and potentially other related medical conditions while on active duty in Afghanistan, Djibouti, Syria, and Uzbekistan during the Persian Gulf War from September 19, 2001 to present, or the Southwest Asia theater of operations from August 2, 1990 to present.



VA’s claims process has undergone a tremendous positive evolution over the past eight years. It is now a ‘paperless’ system thanks to the Veterans Benefits Management System and the digitally-based National Work Queue system. This evolution, led by VA’s dedicated claims teams across the country, resulted in a claims backlog of over 600,000 claims in 2012 fall below 100,000 by 2017.



The new positions include Veterans service representatives, rating Veterans service representatives, and legal administrative specialists. These new employees will support the Houston VA Regional Office process both existing and new VA benefits claims, provide additional customer service to Veterans and their family members, conduct outreach and public contact services, and support VA client services such as the National Call Center.



“We are looking for individuals who can bring their talent, energy, and a fresh perspective to our team,” said Public Affairs Officer Daniel Irizarry. “Workload management skills, attention to detail, flexibility, and a passion for serving Veterans are all extremely important characteristics to possess for these positions.”



With about 23,500 employees (55% of them are Veterans), VA maintains 56 Regional Offices and 39 other special processing and call centers within the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Philippines.



To learn more about the different positions available and how to apply, use the below links: