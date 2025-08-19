Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center to receive infrastructure improvements

PRESS RELEASE

August 19, 2025

Houston, TX - The Department of Veterans Affairs will realign an additional $800 million this fiscal year as part of the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-Recurring Maintenance program, which makes infrastructure improvements to health care facilities to ensure safe and effective patient care.

The extra funding means more resources to repair and update aging VA facilities and technology.

The extra money will be spent on a variety of improvement projects at various VA health care facilities across the nation, including Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center, where the following improvements will occur:

Sallyport 6F

TF - Replace and Upgrade Building Automation System

SICU Upgrade 5th Floor B-100

Upgrade MICU/CCU 3rd Floor B-100

Replace Med-Vac Compressors B100

Repair Chiller #1 B104

Construct Meditation Labyrinth

EHRM - Infrastructure Upgrades - Houston, TX - Lufkin CBOC

EHRM - Infrastructure Upgrades – Houston, TX – Katy CBOC

EHRM - Infrastructure Upgrades – Houston, TX – Tomball CBOC

EHRM Infrastructure Upgrades – Houston, TX

EHRM NRM Project Support Services – Houston, TX

Repair/Replace Main Chilled Water Distribution System

Elevator Shaft Repairs

Repair Water Leak into Main Computer Server Room

Site Prep Pulmonary R/F Interventional Room 3A-383



“This is another step forward in our efforts to make VA work better for the Veterans, families, caregivers and survivors we are charged with serving,” said VA Secretary Doug Collins. “Improved facilities, equipment and infrastructure help improve care for Veterans, and these additional funds will enable VA to achieve that goal.”

The additional funds will come from savings gleaned from various VHA reform efforts. The additions will bring total NRM program spending for fiscal year 2025 to $2.8 billion — a nearly $500 million increase from fiscal year 2024.

The improvements announced today are the latest in a growing list of VA accomplishments during the second Trump Administration, including: