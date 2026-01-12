News releases
News releases for VA Houston Health Care.
April 26, 2023
The Commission on Cancer (CoC), a quality program of the American College of Surgeons (ACS) has granted Three-Year Accreditation to the cancer program at Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center.
April 25, 2023
The Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center in Houston has been chosen as one of two sites nationwide to pilot a Food is Medicine Program aimed at improving the quality of life for Veterans living with or at risk of diet-related health conditions.
January 9, 2023
For second straight year, VA Medical Center secures one of the top spots in the nation for excellence in nursing
November 4, 2022
President Joseph R. Biden has recognized Dr. Stephen Z. Fadem, a nephrologist who has provided care for Veterans at the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center (MEDVAMC) without compensation since 1980, with a Presidential Volunteer Service Award.
October 31, 2022
Dr. Hardeep Singh, chief of the Health Policy, Quality & Informatics Program at the Center for Innovations in Quality, Effectiveness and Safety (IQuESt) at the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center, led a new study with safety recommendations aimed at reducing diagnostic errors in health care.
August 1, 2022
Two Houston VA nurses were honored with the Department of Defense's Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) Patriot Awards today.
July 15, 2022
On July 1, doctors at the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center (MEDVAMC) became the first in the VA to implant a special device aimed at preventing strokes in Veteran patients.
June 22, 2022
For the 21st consecutive quarter, the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) has awarded the Houston VA Community Living Center (CLC) with a 5-star rating.
June 1, 2022
The Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center is hosting a hiring fair at its main medical center, located at 2002 Holcombe Blvd. Houston, TX, 77030 on Saturday, June 4, 2022 from 8:00 a.m. - 4 p.m.
May 23, 2022
This will be the first public Memorial Day ceremony at Houston National Cemetery since 2019. VA is eager to have the local community and media partners spread the word and attend.