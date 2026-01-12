News releases

Skip to Content

  • April 28, 2022

    The Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center in Houston recently received the "LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Top Performer" designation in the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 15th anniversary edition of the Healthcare Equality Index (HEI).

  • April 25, 2022

    New recommendations for the prevention, diagnoses, and management of patients with heart failure have been released by the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association and Heart Failure Society of America Joint Committee on Clinical Practice Guidelines.

  • April 19, 2022

    A Houston VA physician has been recognized with a highly prestigious national award for patient safety.

  • April 18, 2022

    The Houston VA Medical Center is naming our Women’s Health Center after a woman Veteran from the great state of Texas, and we need your help!

  • December 3, 2021

    The Houston VA is now home to an all-in-one solution designed with nursing mothers in mind.

  • November 15, 2021

    VA Medical Center secures one of the top spots in the nation for excellence in nursing at an academic medical center

  • September 28, 2021

    Booster shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are now available at the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center (MEDVAMC) and 8 of our VA community outpatient clinics.

  • September 21, 2021

    Apply today! This is an exciting opportunity to work at VA and make a difference in the lives of Veterans.

  • September 13, 2021

    Guides developed by VA researchers to promote safe use of electronic health records are part of a new federal policy on Medicare reimbursement to hospitals.

  • August 3, 2021

    VA clinical breakthrough study shows effective male UTI treatments in just seven days.