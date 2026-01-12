News releases
April 28, 2022
The Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center in Houston recently received the "LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Top Performer" designation in the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 15th anniversary edition of the Healthcare Equality Index (HEI).
April 25, 2022
New recommendations for the prevention, diagnoses, and management of patients with heart failure have been released by the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association and Heart Failure Society of America Joint Committee on Clinical Practice Guidelines.
April 19, 2022
A Houston VA physician has been recognized with a highly prestigious national award for patient safety.
April 18, 2022
The Houston VA Medical Center is naming our Women’s Health Center after a woman Veteran from the great state of Texas, and we need your help!
December 3, 2021
The Houston VA is now home to an all-in-one solution designed with nursing mothers in mind.
November 15, 2021
VA Medical Center secures one of the top spots in the nation for excellence in nursing at an academic medical center
September 28, 2021
Booster shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are now available at the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center (MEDVAMC) and 8 of our VA community outpatient clinics.
September 21, 2021
Apply today! This is an exciting opportunity to work at VA and make a difference in the lives of Veterans.
September 13, 2021
Guides developed by VA researchers to promote safe use of electronic health records are part of a new federal policy on Medicare reimbursement to hospitals.
August 3, 2021
VA clinical breakthrough study shows effective male UTI treatments in just seven days.