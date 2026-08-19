VA recognizes Houston VA Psychologist for excellence in health professions education

PRESS RELEASE

August 19, 2026

Houston, TX - The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announced Aug. 18 that Dr. Jeffery Cully at the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center received the David M. Worthen Career Achievement Award for Excellence in Health Professions Education, one of VA’s highest honors for health profession education.

The Worthen Awards, named for the former VA head of Academic Affiliations, the late David M. Worthen, MD, recognizes exceptional champions for their contributions in enhancing health professions education. The Career Achievement Award recognizes an outstanding health professions education champion whose lifetime contributions have profoundly advanced and impacted the education mission of VA.

For over 20 years Cully has significantly influenced health professions training in the Veterans Health Administration through his roles as a clinical psychologist, educator, mentor, curriculum developer, and national leader. Cully’s dedication to integrating clinical care, research, mentorship, and education began in graduate school and was strengthened at the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center. He later joined VA full-time, holding an academic appointment at Baylor College of Medicine, and directed the South Central Mental Illness Research, Education, and Clinical Center (MIRECC) Psychology Advanced Fellowship Program, introducing meaningful innovations. As Clinical Director of the Office of Academic Affiliation’s national Advanced Fellowship Program, he led initiatives to modernize curricula and expand fellowships. Cully has mentored over 80 trainees, produced influential educational products, and published over 120 peer-reviewed manuscripts, leaving a lasting legacy on VA education and the nation.

“This year’s honorees have played a vital role in preparing the future health care workforce for both VA and the country,” said Dr. Catherine Kaminetzky, who is performing the delegable duties of the Chief Academic Affiliations Officer. “Their dedication and exemplary performance set a high standard, reinforcing VA’s position as a leader in health professions education. We applaud them for their remarkable accomplishments.”

More than 163,000 Veterans are enrolled for health care at the Houston VA, one of the largest and fastest-growing healthcare systems in the nation. Nationally, VA operates the largest health professional education and training program in the United States, collaborating with 93% of medical schools nationwide and over 1,500 colleges and universities. Annually, more than 124,000 individuals from over 60 clinical health professions programs receive training at VA facilities.

The David M. Worthen Awards for Excellence in Health Professions Education are sponsored by the VHA Office of Academic Affiliations. Learn more about VHA’s mission of training health care professionals at Office of Academic Affiliations.