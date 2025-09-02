Vet Connect Day – A Free Event to Connect Houston area Veterans and their families to services and benefits

PRESS RELEASE

September 2, 2025

Who: All Houston area military Veterans, servicemembers, families, and passionate patriots!

What: Vet Connect Day

When: September 6, 2025, 12 PM – 5 PM

Where: Fort Bend Epicenter

28505 Southwest Freeway

Rosenburg, TX 77471

More than 100 Houston area Veterans organizations are joining together to offer all area military Veterans, servicemembers and their families an invaluable opportunity to connect with over 150 employers and service providers. Multiple VA departments will be present to assist with claims, healthcare enrollment, VA ID cards and more. Additionally, attendees will be able to enjoy an exciting Show and Shine Jeep-Truck-Car Show!

This event is designed to link the military-connected community with employers and essential service providers, creating pathways to employment and support. More than 300,000 Veterans live in and around Houston, with Texas being one of the largest populations of Veterans in the country.