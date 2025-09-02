Vet Connect Day – A Free Event to Connect Houston area Veterans and their families to services and benefits
September 2, 2025
Who: All Houston area military Veterans, servicemembers, families, and passionate patriots!
What: Vet Connect Day
When: September 6, 2025, 12 PM – 5 PM
Where: Fort Bend Epicenter
28505 Southwest Freeway
Rosenburg, TX 77471
More than 100 Houston area Veterans organizations are joining together to offer all area military Veterans, servicemembers and their families an invaluable opportunity to connect with over 150 employers and service providers. Multiple VA departments will be present to assist with claims, healthcare enrollment, VA ID cards and more. Additionally, attendees will be able to enjoy an exciting Show and Shine Jeep-Truck-Car Show!
This event is designed to link the military-connected community with employers and essential service providers, creating pathways to employment and support. More than 300,000 Veterans live in and around Houston, with Texas being one of the largest populations of Veterans in the country.
