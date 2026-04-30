Veterans at Houston VA to Benefit from Nation’s Highest Surgical Care Standard

PRESS RELEASE

April 30, 2026

Houston, TX - The American College of Surgeons (ACS) has recognized the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center as the first VA medical center verified through its Quality Verification Program (QVP).

The ACS QVP is one of the most rigorous and respected quality standards in surgical medicine, providing a proven, standardized method for establishing, measuring, and improving a hospital’s quality infrastructure across all surgical departments.

“The QVP distinction is not merely an institutional honor; it is a concrete promise of world-class, high quality surgical care for our Veterans,” said Amir Farooqi, Executive Director of the Houston VA. “This independent verification from the American College of Surgeons lets Veterans know Houston VA is dedicated to quality and safety and that our hospital adheres to the highest surgical quality standards.”

QVP-verified hospitals undergo a rigorous assessment of their surgical quality and safety practices, including a site visit by an external peer review team. The program’s independent evaluation process delivers tailored, actionable recommendations specific to Houston VA’s needs and Veteran population. That outside perspective has sharpened the medical center’s approach to leadership, patient safety culture, and care coordination in ways that directly benefit every Veteran who walks through the door.

“By implementing standardized care protocols across every phase of the surgical experience, from preoperative preparation through postoperative recovery, we are optimizing our patient outcomes and allowing our Veterans to go home sooner, experience fewer complications, and benefit from a system designed with their safety at every step,” said Dr. Samir Awad, chief of surgery and operative care line executive at the Houston VA.

According to Awad, the QVP recognition reflects the exceptional work performed daily by MEDVAMC’s surgeons, Operative Care Line Staff, Anesthesia Care Line Staff, and many collaborative partners: professionals whose commitment to continuous improvement continues to raise the bar for Veterans’ surgical care nationwide.

“We are incredibly proud to be the first VA in the country to achieve this distinction,” he said. “Much more importantly, it affirms what our Veterans deserve and what they receive here every day: world-class surgical care grounded in safety, accountability, and excellence.”

More than 161,000 Veterans are registered for care at the Houston VA Medical Center, with the hospital performing more than 9,000 surgeries annually. Houston VA is one of the fastest-growing VA medical centers in the country, with 1,000+ new Veterans enrolling in the system’s health care every month.

**Verification site visits for ACS QVP-participating hospitals occur approximately every three years. ACS is a scientific and educational organization of surgeons with more than 90,000 members. Its mission is to raise the standards of surgical practice and improve the quality of care for all surgical patients.