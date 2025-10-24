Breonna Copeland, LCSW

Breonna Copeland is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker at the Michael E DeBakey VA Hospital in Houston, Texas. Ms. Copeland received her BSW and MSSW from The University of Texas at Austin. Ms. Copeland comes from a military family and completed her MSSW internship at the Houston VA and found a passion for working with Veterans.

Ms. Copeland began her VA career in May 2019, as an inpatient mental health social worker where she worked for over 4 years. Ms. Copeland transitioned to her current role as a Community Engagement and Partnership Coordinator (CEPC) in August 2023. As a CEPC, she works as part of the VA suicide prevention team focusing on strengthening relationships and working with community organizations that have a vested interest in veteran suicide prevention and coalition building.

Jarvis Corbitt, LCSW

Jarvis Corbitt is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker and works with the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center. He is a native of Jacksonville, Florida and attended the University of South Florida and University of Houston. Jarvis currently serves as a Community Engagement & Partnership Coordinator with the VA.

In this role, Jarvis focuses on expanding the VA’s mission and efforts to implement Community Based Suicide Prevention strategies within the Greater Houston Metro Area. This includes working with and assisting coalitions that aim to support our Service Members, Veterans, and their Families and ultimately prevent veteran suicides.