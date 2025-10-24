Community Engagement & Partnership Coordinator
The Community Engagement and Partnership Coordinator (CEPC) plays a critical role in the VA's public health and suicide prevention strategy. Positioned within VA Medical Centers, CEPCs focus on developing, nurturing, and maintaining collaborative relationships between the VA and community stakeholders to identify Veterans and support their mental health and well-being.
Did You Know?
- Half of all Veterans receive care outside of the VA.
- VA is dedicated to reaching all transitioning Service Members, Veterans & their Families where they live, work and connect.
Our Role
- Community Outreach and Engagement
- Build and maintain strong partnerships with local organizations, government agencies, Veteran Service Organizations (VSOs), faith-based groups, academic institutions, and other community stakeholders.
- Serve as a liaison between the VA and community partners to identify gaps in services and opportunities for collaboration.
- Organize and attend local events, town halls, and stakeholder meetings to promote Veteran mental health resources and suicide prevention initiatives.
- Suicide Prevention Strategy Implementation
- Develop and support community coalitions to create long-term, sustainable efforts around Veteran suicide prevention.
- Implement strategies for suicide prevention using evidence-based approaches aligned with VA and national best practices.
- Provide support to partnership agencies by coordinating community-based prevention activities, such as training on lethal means safety, risk identification, and mental health awareness.
- Data-Driven Program Development
- Conduct community needs assessments to identify at-risk populations and areas for intervention.
- Use data to inform strategy, monitor impact, and adapt initiatives to improve Veteran outcomes.
- Training and Capacity Building
- Deliver or coordinate trainings such as S.A.V.E. (Signs, Ask, Validate, Encourage and Expedite), Military Cultural Competence, Lethal Means Safety, and other evidence-based practices to community partners.
- Empower community partners with knowledge and tools to recognize signs of crisis and refer Veterans to appropriate services.
- Communication and Coordination
- Work closely with internal VA teams such as Suicide Prevention Coordinators, Mental Health Services, and Public Affairs to ensure cohesive messaging and service delivery.
- Ensure that Veterans are aware of and have access to VA and community-based resources.
Points of Contact
Breonna Copeland, LCSW
Breonna Copeland is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker at the Michael E DeBakey VA Hospital in Houston, Texas. Ms. Copeland received her BSW and MSSW from The University of Texas at Austin. Ms. Copeland comes from a military family and completed her MSSW internship at the Houston VA and found a passion for working with Veterans.
Ms. Copeland began her VA career in May 2019, as an inpatient mental health social worker where she worked for over 4 years. Ms. Copeland transitioned to her current role as a Community Engagement and Partnership Coordinator (CEPC) in August 2023. As a CEPC, she works as part of the VA suicide prevention team focusing on strengthening relationships and working with community organizations that have a vested interest in veteran suicide prevention and coalition building.
Jarvis Corbitt, LCSW
Jarvis Corbitt is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker and works with the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center. He is a native of Jacksonville, Florida and attended the University of South Florida and University of Houston. Jarvis currently serves as a Community Engagement & Partnership Coordinator with the VA.
In this role, Jarvis focuses on expanding the VA’s mission and efforts to implement Community Based Suicide Prevention strategies within the Greater Houston Metro Area. This includes working with and assisting coalitions that aim to support our Service Members, Veterans, and their Families and ultimately prevent veteran suicides.
Highlights of Our Work
- Facilitating a Trauma Affected Veterans Training To Local Law Enforcement
- Promoting Suicide Prevention Awareness at an Annual Golf Tournament
- Assisting Agencies With Improving Access To Care To Vulnerable Veterans
- Offering Consultation To Local Coalition With The Development Of An Annual Veteran Resource Fair
Ways You Can Get Involved
If you’re passionate about supporting Veterans, join us. You can make a difference in a unified effort to prevent Veteran suicide.
To Get Started Contact Us At: vhahoucepc@va.gov.