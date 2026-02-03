Comprehensive Lifestyle Intervention Program List
We are pleased to provide you with the most current and comprehensive list of approved Comprehensive Lifestyle Intervention (CLI) programs for Houston VA. For your convenience, frequently asked questions (FAQs) can be accessed at the bottom of this page.
VA Sponsored Comprehensive Lifestyle Interventions Programs
- VA Cardiac Rehab
- A medically supervised program that combines exercise training, education, and counseling to support heart-healthy living and weight management.
- VA Diabetes Prevention Program
- Group-based program promoting weight loss and physical activity using a CDC recognized curriculum to prevent type 2 diabetes.
- MOVE! Program
- Group support, a standardized curriculum, and flexible delivery options including in-person, virtual, & phone sessions.
- Individual Nutrition Counseling
- Personalized dietary counseling provided by a registered dietitian based on availability and referral approval.
- Diet Specific Whole Health Program
- Part of the VA’s Well-Being Program, combining complementary therapies with support for personal health planning.
*Please note: Enrollment in VA-sponsored CLI programs is based on appropriate clinical indication and program availability. Waitlists may apply depending on clinical capacity and demand.
Community Comprehensive Lifestyle Interventions Programs
- Weight Watchers®
- A commercial program offering a structured, evidence-based curriculum focused on nutrition, behavior change, and activity, with regular coaching and self-monitoring tools.
- Curves Complete®
- A gym-based program combining circuit training, meal planning, and coaching, offering structured support for weight loss and physical activity.
- YMCA® Weight Loss Programs
- Community-based program delivering lifestyle coaching, goal setting, and behavior change support through weekly sessions.
- Noom®
- A commercial program that provides education on nutrition and healthy habits, along with regular coaching and self-monitoring tools to support weight management.
*Please note: The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) does not cover or reimburse the costs associated with community CLI programs.
**Please note: Many community programs offer different tiers of support. To qualify as an approved CLI, a tier that includes nutrition education, goal setting, physical activity, and regular support/feedback from a trained professional (such as a doctor, dietitian, or health coach) is required.
FAQS
- What if I'm in a weight loss program outside the VA that's not listed here?
- The program may qualify as a CLI; however, it may take time for the provider and VA to verify it meets the necessary criteria.
- Do I need to provide proof if I'm participating in a CLI that isn't sponsored by the VA?
- Your provider may ask for an email, flyer, receipt or other form of confirmation to verify your CLI enrollment. Please be prepared to share the date of your most recent CLI session.
- Is there a way to expedite MOVE! consults?
- Due to high demand for MOVE! consults, scheduling delays may occur. If CLI participation is needed before prescribing weight management medications, the quickest option may be referral to other VA-sponsored CLIs or community-based CLI programs.
- How do I know if a plan (or tier) of a community program qualifies as an approved CLI?
- Community programs offer various plans or tiers that participants can sign up for. To ensure that a tier meets the criteria for being an approved CLI, please verify that it includes the following components:
- Nutrition education
- Goal setting
- Physical activity
- Regular support and feedback from a trained professional (such as a doctor, dietitian, or health coach)
- What does not count as a CLI?
- Programs with no check-ins or no routine guidance
- Only using a phone app to track food or weight
- Programs where you are completely on your own
