Comprehensive Lifestyle Intervention Program List

VA Cardiac Rehab A medically supervised program that combines exercise training, education, and counseling to support heart-healthy living and weight management.

VA Diabetes Prevention Program Group-based program promoting weight loss and physical activity using a CDC recognized curriculum to prevent type 2 diabetes.

MOVE! Program Group support, a standardized curriculum, and flexible delivery options including in-person, virtual, & phone sessions.

Individual Nutrition Counseling Personalized dietary counseling provided by a registered dietitian based on availability and referral approval.

Diet Specific Whole Health Program Part of the VA’s Well-Being Program, combining complementary therapies with support for personal health planning.



*Please note: Enrollment in VA-sponsored CLI programs is based on appropriate clinical indication and program availability. Waitlists may apply depending on clinical capacity and demand.

Community Comprehensive Lifestyle Interventions Programs

Weight Watchers® A commercial program offering a structured, evidence-based curriculum focused on nutrition, behavior change, and activity, with regular coaching and self-monitoring tools. https://www.weightwatchers.com/us

Curves Complete® A gym-based program combining circuit training, meal planning, and coaching, offering structured support for weight loss and physical activity. https://www.curvescomplete.com/

YMCA® Weight Loss Programs Community-based program delivering lifestyle coaching, goal setting, and behavior change support through weekly sessions. https://ymcahouston.org/programs/health-and-wellness

Noom® A commercial program that provides education on nutrition and healthy habits, along with regular coaching and self-monitoring tools to support weight management. https://www.noom.com/



*Please note: The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) does not cover or reimburse the costs associated with community CLI programs.

**Please note: Many community programs offer different tiers of support. To qualify as an approved CLI, a tier that includes nutrition education, goal setting, physical activity, and regular support/feedback from a trained professional (such as a doctor, dietitian, or health coach) is required.

FAQS