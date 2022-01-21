COVID updates

During these challenging times, your Houston VA is committed to making sure you have access to our health care services. Our top priority is ensuring you continue to receive the highest quality healthcare.

VA Houston is working hard to stop the risk of COVID-19 infection and its spread to Veterans, employees, and visitors at the Houston VA and its CBOCs. Your VA visits will continue to be different for a while.

We are prepared to use several options to deliver care during this time, including maximizing virtual care where appropriate, maximizing staff vaccination including booster doses, and if necessary, rescheduling non-urgent appointments and procedures until a later time as deemed safe by your medical team.

Prepare for your visit

Everyone entering our facilities is screened. Medical face masks are mandatory. Get updates on affected services and facilities.

Visitors

For the safety of our Veteran patients and our staff, we are limiting visitors to our medical center. When you do come to one of our VA clinics or our main medical center for an appointment, please come alone if at all possible.

Read more about our visitation policy.

COVID-19 symptoms and testing

If you are asymptomatic, there is no need to walk-in to the Emergency Department to get tested for COVID-19. Please reserve use of the ED for those experiencing a medical emergency or if you feel your COVID symptoms require emergency medical treatment.

If you recently came in contact with someone with COVID and have no symptoms, keep isolated from others to avoid possible spread and monitor your symptoms until you can schedule an appointment for a COVID test.

If you have COVID symptoms, please contact your VA primary care provider at 713-794-8985 for further guidance. Your provider may recommend a COVID test. There are a number of free COVID testing sites opening in the Houston area, likely closer to where you live. You can be tested anywhere or your provider can arrange an appointment for you to be tested at the VA.

COVID-19 vaccines

Being fully vaccinated, receiving a booster shot, and wearing a mask in public indoor settings is the most effective way to protect yourself and others against COVID. If you have not been fully vaccinated or received a booster, we encourage you to walk in to our main medical center or our community clinics, Monday through Friday during business hours. There is no need to make an appointment for a COVID vaccine.

Visit our vaccine information page for more information.

For VA-specific information

Read our coronavirus FAQs and public health response, or use our coronavirus chatbot.

For the latest coronavirus information

Visit the CDC website.