Geriatric and Extended Care Nurse Practitioner Residency Program
The MEDVAMC Geriatric and Extended (GEC) Nurse Practitioner Residency (NPR) Program is a twelve-month postgraduate training program.
The program offers the opportunity to expand one's existing knowledge base and strengthen clinical skills in the care of our older adult veterans with complex medical and psychosocial needs. The program emphasizes comprehensive geriatric evaluation, person-centered care planning, management of polypharmacy, palliative and end-of-life care, and seamless transitions of care across settings.
The GEC-NPR program will enhance the novice nurse practitioners' knowledge and skills acquired during their nursing practice and graduate-level academic education and prepare them to be proficient in the care of aging Veterans with multimorbidity and frailty.
Residents rotate through multiple geriatric care environments, including:
- Community Living Center
- Geri-PACT
- Home Based Primary Care within 50 miles radius from MEDVAMC in Houston, Katy, Conroe, and other outlying community based out-patient care clinics and surrounding areas
- Hospice and Palliative Care
- Community Nursing Home programs
- Other specialty areas
The primary goal of the GEC- NP Residency Program is to enhance geriatric workforce by producing nurse practitioners proficient in the following:
- Comprehensive geriatric evaluation
- Assessment, diagnostic testing, treatment, and planning of care for aging Veterans with complex medical and psychosocial needs
- Management of polypharmacy, including consideration of risks and benefits of medications in the older Veteran
- Palliative care, end-of-life care, and advanced care planning
- Transitions of care
- System-based approach to anticipate and deploy resources to optimize outcomes
- Leadership of interprofessional teams in providing high quality care and designing quality improvement initiatives.
The trainees will spend 40 hours in clinical and didactic learning activities weekly to become proficient in competencies specified in GEC-NPR curriculum.
- Residency curriculum includes: 80% experiential and 20% didactic learning
- GEC NP Residency clinical sites include various clinical areas of the STVHCS, community-based programs, and home-based programs
- Clinical rotation sites include Community Living Center, Geri-PACT, Home Based Primary care, Hospice and Palliative Care, specialty areas, and other geriatric models of care, community nursing home programs (80%)
- Clinical and didactic activities are planned as face-to-face and virtual activities
- Integrated and parallel clinical didactic sessions (20%)
- Quality-improvement project
Eligibility
- Must be U.S. citizens
- Be a graduate from an accredited NP (ACEN or CCNE) program within 12 months of the program start date (September of the application year)
- Must hold national certification by the start of the residency program
- GEC -NPR candidates must be certified as an FNP, AGPCNP or AGACNP
- Licensure: Current, full, active and unrestricted registration as a graduate professional nurse in a State, Territory or Commonwealth (i.e., Puerto Rico) of the United States, or the District of Columbia
- Minimum of 3.0 GPA
- Serving in their first nurse practitioner role for the applicable residency track.
- Proficient in written and spoken English
- Pass a background/security investigation
- Pass pre-employment physical examination
Benefits and Residency Stipend
Residents are appointed as full-time federal trainees with a one-year commitment. The salary and benefits are defined by the VA Office of Academic Affiliations. Please recognize this is a temporary position. Employment after completion of the program is not guaranteed. Time worked does not go towards federal service and union representation is not available for residents participating in this program.
Benefits include:
- A government-sponsored health care plan (medical, dental, vision, FSA, HSA, life insurance),
- 11 paid federal holidays, accrued paid time off and sick leave
- No call or weekend shifts
- 100% protected learning time
When to apply
Applications for the GEC-NPR program AY 2026-2027 will be accepted starting March 10, 2026 12 a.m. CST through April 10, 2026, 12 a.m. CST.
- No rolling admissions or applications are allowed.
- Interviews will be conducted virtually with dates TBD.
- Applicants will be notified if selected by May 2026.
- Residency will begin September, 2026, and end on September, 2027
Notice: If you are a current government employee, please contact the program director prior to completing your application. A conversion status change from employee to trainee, including changes in benefits, will be required to participate in the residency programs.
How to apply
To apply, please submit your resume, transcripts, APRN license and certification along with a completed application to: myla.magno@va.gov.
For questions, please contact:
Myla A. Magno, DNP, APRN, GNP-BC, PMHNP-BC, GS-C
Geriatric and Extended Care Nurse Practitioner Residency (GEC-NPR) Program Director
Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center
myla.magno@va.gov