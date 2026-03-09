Geriatric and Extended Care Nurse Practitioner Residency Program

The program offers the opportunity to expand one's existing knowledge base and strengthen clinical skills in the care of our older adult veterans with complex medical and psychosocial needs. The program emphasizes comprehensive geriatric evaluation, person-centered care planning, management of polypharmacy, palliative and end-of-life care, and seamless transitions of care across settings.

The GEC-NPR program will enhance the novice nurse practitioners' knowledge and skills acquired during their nursing practice and graduate-level academic education and prepare them to be proficient in the care of aging Veterans with multimorbidity and frailty.

Residents rotate through multiple geriatric care environments, including:

Community Living Center

Geri-PACT

Home Based Primary Care within 50 miles radius from MEDVAMC in Houston, Katy, Conroe, and other outlying community based out-patient care clinics and surrounding areas

Hospice and Palliative Care

Community Nursing Home programs

Other specialty areas



The primary goal of the GEC- NP Residency Program is to enhance geriatric workforce by producing nurse practitioners proficient in the following:

Comprehensive geriatric evaluation

Assessment, diagnostic testing, treatment, and planning of care for aging Veterans with complex medical and psychosocial needs

Management of polypharmacy, including consideration of risks and benefits of medications in the older Veteran

Palliative care, end-of-life care, and advanced care planning

Transitions of care

System-based approach to anticipate and deploy resources to optimize outcomes

Leadership of interprofessional teams in providing high quality care and designing quality improvement initiatives.



The trainees will spend 40 hours in clinical and didactic learning activities weekly to become proficient in competencies specified in GEC-NPR curriculum.