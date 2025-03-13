Lung Precision Oncology Program (LPOP)

Clinical Trial Title: (Nucleix) Determination and Validation of Lung EpiCheck a Multianalyte Assay for Lung Cancer Prediction. A Case-Control Study.

Clinical Trial Overview: Lung cancer screening reduces mortality. Study aim is to validate the performance of Lung EpiCheck, a six-marker panel methylation-based plasma test, in the detection of lung cancer.

Clinical Trial Number: ClinicalTrials.gov NCT02373917.



Contact Information:

Dr. Kheradmand, PI | Farrah.Kheradmand@va.gov |

Michael Sustaita, Study Coordinator | michael.sustaita@va.gov |

Clinical Trial Title: (Prophetic) Predicting responsiveness in oncology patients based on host response evaluation during anticancer treatments

Clinical Trial Overview: The goal of this research study is to develop an algorithm that predicts the patient's treatment outcome.This algorithm will serve as a tool for physicians when making treatment decisions, specifically for stage IV NSCLC and malignant melanoma patients receiving anti-cancer treatments. The investigators also aim to identify the metabolic pathways that could lead to better therapeutic options. The patients will be given their treatment according to the institute's standard of care. The patients will provide two blood samples and clinical data will be collected from their medical records.

In the first part of the trial, the data obtained from the blood samples and the medical records of the patients will be used to develop the prediction algorithm, and in the second part of the trial, the algorithm will be validated by comparing the objective response rate of the patients to the theoretical response prediction of the algorithm.

Clinical Trial Number: ClinicalTrials.gov NCT ID: NCT04056247

Contact Information:

Dr. Huang, PI | Quillan.Huang@va.gov |

Michael Sustaita, Study Coordinator | michael.sustaita@va.gov |

Clinical Trial Title: (TROPION-Lung10) A Phase III, Randomised, Open-label, Global Study of Datopotamab Deruxtecan (Dato-DXd) in Combination With Rilvegostomig (AZD2936) or Rilvegostomig Monotherapy Versus Pembrolizumab Monotherapy for the First-line Treatment of Participants With Locally-advanced or Metastatic Non-squamous NSCLC With High PD-L1 Expression (TC ? 50%) and Without Actionable Genomic Alterations

Clinical Trial Overview:

Clinical Trial Number:

Contact Information:

Dr. Huang, PI | Quillan.Huang@va.gov |

Ebony Nelson, Program Manager | ebony.nelson@va.gov |

Clinical Trial Title: (Prophetic) Predicting responsiveness in oncology patients based on host response evaluation during anticancer treatments

Clinical Trial Overview: The goal of this research study is to develop an algorithm that predicts the patient's treatment outcome.This algorithm will serve as a tool for physicians when making treatment decisions, specifically for stage IV NSCLC and malignant melanoma patients receiving anti-cancer treatments. The investigators also aim to identify the metabolic pathways that could lead to better therapeutic options. The patients will be given their treatment according to the institute's standard of care. The patients will provide two blood samples and clinical data will be collected from their medical records.

In the first part of the trial, the data obtained from the blood samples and the medical records of the patients will be used to develop the prediction algorithm, and in the second part of the trial, the algorithm will be validated by comparing the objective response rate of the patients to the theoretical response prediction of the algorithm.

Clinical Trial Number: ClinicalTrials.gov NCT ID: NCT04056247

Contact Information:

Dr. Huang, PI | Quillan.Huang@va.gov |

Michael Sustaita, Study Coordinator | michael.sustaita@va.gov |

Clinical Trial Title: (VALOR) CSP #2005: VA Lung Cancer Surgery or Stereotactic Radiotherapy

Clinical Trial Overview: Patients with stage I non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) have been historically treated with surgery whenever they are fit for an operation. However, an alternative treatment known as stereotactic radiotherapy now appears to offer an equally effective alternative. Doctors believe both are good treatments and are therefore conducting this study to determine if one may be possibly better than the other.

Clinical Trial Number: NCT02984761 | Study ClinicalTrials.gov site

Contact Information:

Dr. Cornwell, PI | lorraine.cornwell@va.gov |

Adriana Rueda, Study Coordinator | adriana.rueda@va.gov |