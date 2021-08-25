Returning OEF/OIF/OND Veterans’ Environment of Recovery (ROVER)
ROVER is an intensive treatment program designed specifically for OEF/OIF/OND combat Veterans with a diagnosis of PTSD, substance dependence, mood, or anxiety disorder.
ROVER is grounded in evidence-based treatments, provided mostly in group therapy. ROVER is a 4-week program housed in an inpatient psychiatric setting at the VA Houston Healthcare System in Houston. After completing the program and acquiring new skills, techniques and insights to improve quality of life, the Veteran will return to his home clinic and resume outpatient treatment.
- Multidisciplinary case management
- Diagnostic assessment
- Intensive group therapy
- Consultation with Veteran’s mental health outpatient provider prior to discharge from ROVER (as needed)
- Dialectical behavior skills
- Cognitive processing therapy
- Seeking safety
- Wellness and nutrition classes
- Skills groups
- Occupational/recreational therapy
- Individual therapy (when appropriate)
An essential part of the treatment provided on ROVER is a commitment made by each Veteran to be an active participant in all activities (i.e., group and individual therapy meetings) outlined in his treatment plan.
- Contact your local mental health provider who can place a request (consult) for the ROVER team to contact you about joining the program.
- The ROVER team will contact you directly to arrange a telephone interview with you.
- If you are an appropriate candidate for ROVER, we will set a day for you to start your treatment in the program.
- For more information, call 713-791-1414, ext. 26735.
- OEF/OIF Veteran
- Diagnosis of post-traumatic stress disorder, substance dependence, mood or anxiety disorder
- Willingness to participate in intensive group therapy with other OEF/OIF Veterans
- Commitment to engage in comprehensive treatment for 4-5 weeks weeks
- Current participation in outpatient treatment