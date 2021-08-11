Wellness and fitness center
The Wellness and Fitness Center at the Houston VA Medical Center has membership options available for Veteran patients, employees, contractors, and volunteers.
Due to the pandemic, the Wellness and Fitness Center is closed until further notice.
The Wellness and Fitness Center at the VA Houston Healthcare System offers state of the art commercial grade equipment such as:
- Elliptical machines
- Stair climbers
- Treadmills
- Recumbent Bikes
- Rowers
- Weight Lifting Machines
- Ab Rollers
- Smith Machines
- Buildable Steppers
- Weighted Ropes
- Weighted Spheres
- Yoga Supplies
- Aerobic Studio
There are several classes offer by instructors trained in the skill of Yoga, Pilates, Zumba, and Pad Boxing. Enhance your muscle tone through our Fitness Challenges and become more informed and educated by attending our Lunch and Learns. The Wellness and Fitness Center also has locker rooms and luxurious showers with towel services available for members.
Membership Options
The Wellness and Fitness Center has free and paid membership options available for Veteran patients, and a paid membership option for employees, contractors, and volunteers.
- Veteran hours (free): Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. (Free for Veteran patients only.)
- Other membership hours: Monday-Friday, 6:00 a.m.-6:30 p.m. (Employees, contractors, volunteers - please contact the Wellness & Fitness Center for more information.)
- Closed: Weekends and federal holidays.
Veterans must have VA Houston Primary Care physician clearance to utilize the Wellness and Fitness Center. All members must sign the Wellness and Fitness Center Rules and Regulations Policy as well as a liability waiver. Members must sign in and out when they visit. Membership cards and ID must be shown.
Contact
Wellness and Fitness Center
Location: Building 108
Hours: Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.
Phone: 713-794-7296
Dr. LaShonda M. Jackson-Dean
Wellness and Fitness Coordinator
Lashonda.Jackson-Dean@va.gov