Due to the pandemic, the Wellness and Fitness Center is closed until further notice.

The Wellness and Fitness Center at the VA Houston Healthcare System offers state of the art commercial grade equipment such as:

Elliptical machines

Stair climbers

Treadmills

Recumbent Bikes

Rowers

Weight Lifting Machines

Ab Rollers

Smith Machines

Buildable Steppers

Weighted Ropes

Weighted Spheres

Yoga Supplies

Aerobic Studio

There are several classes offer by instructors trained in the skill of Yoga, Pilates, Zumba, and Pad Boxing. Enhance your muscle tone through our Fitness Challenges and become more informed and educated by attending our Lunch and Learns. The Wellness and Fitness Center also has locker rooms and luxurious showers with towel services available for members.

Membership Options

The Wellness and Fitness Center has free and paid membership options available for Veteran patients, and a paid membership option for employees, contractors, and volunteers.

Veteran hours (free) : Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. (Free for Veteran patients only.)

: Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. (Free for Veteran patients only.) Other membership hours : Monday-Friday, 6:00 a.m.-6:30 p.m. (Employees, contractors, volunteers - please contact the Wellness & Fitness Center for more information.)

: Monday-Friday, 6:00 a.m.-6:30 p.m. (Employees, contractors, volunteers - please contact the Wellness & Fitness Center for more information.) Closed: Weekends and federal holidays.

Veterans must have VA Houston Primary Care physician clearance to utilize the Wellness and Fitness Center. All members must sign the Wellness and Fitness Center Rules and Regulations Policy as well as a liability waiver. Members must sign in and out when they visit. Membership cards and ID must be shown.

Wellness and Fitness Center

Location: Building 108

Hours: Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

Phone: 713-794-7296

Dr. LaShonda M. Jackson-Dean

Wellness and Fitness Coordinator

Lashonda.Jackson-Dean@va.gov